Jay Z’s Nephew Accused Of Raping White Girl On College Campus!!

Jay Z’s nephew Nahziah “Naz” Carter – a promising young basketball player for The University of Washington has been accused of sexual assault by two women. The University claims to have underwent an investigation into the incidents and upheld two allegations of sexual assault.

Two students separately reported Jay Z’s nephew to the University of Washington’s Title IX office earlier this year, and in each case an administrative hearing officer determined Carter violated the school’s policy against sexual assault, UW spokesperson Victor Balta told the media.

Naz was suspended from basketball by the University. Instead of accepting their punishment, however, learned that Naz is leaving Washington to pursue a professional basketball career.

Here is the account from one woman who claims that Jay’s kin sexually assaulted her:

