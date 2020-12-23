Japan to lay out ‘green’ growth strategy to meet Suga’s net-zero emissions goal: Nikkei By

© . FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Japan’s government will lay out on Friday a “green” growth strategy that includes a goal to replace gasoline-powered vehicles with electric cars by around 2035, the newspaper reported on Thursday.
The strategy will include 14 targets for promoting a greener society and an estimate that renewable energy will contribute 50-60% of Japan’s total power in 2050, the paper said. It will serve as an action plan to achieve Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s pledge to slash carbon emissions to zero on a net basis by 2050.
