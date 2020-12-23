Jana Kramer Considering Another Baby After Husband’s Vasectomy

Instagram

The ‘One Tree Hill’ alum opens up about the possibility of having another addition to her growing family with husband Mike Caussin, a year after she revealed he got vasectomy.

–

Actress and singer Jana Kramer is getting serious about the possibility of trying for baby number three, even though her husband has already had a vasectomy.

The former “One Tree Hill” star previously ruled out the idea of giving her four-year-old daughter Jolie and two-year-old son Jace a sibling, but now she and her man Mike Caussin are reconsidering, and are “just weighing options.”

On the latest episode of their “Whine Down” podcast, Jana explained she is still unsure about putting herself through another pregnancy after previously experiencing extreme nausea.

“I would want two more…,” she shared. “(But) it’s a lot to think about. I had hyperemesis (gravidarum) with Jace and pretty much with Jolie, too. I puked all the way.”

She added, “I (have) had miscarriages. We talked about maybe me not carrying because if we had one shot at it, my body is maybe not the best body to carry it.”

Former American footballer Mike reveals they are split about bringing another baby into their lives because their son and daughter are at the “prime ages” for family activities, although now Jace is “getting bigger,” the couple is tempted. “If we end up having a third, we’re not gonna sacrifice Jolie and Jace’s enjoyment, so we’re gonna be lugging a third along for the ride,” he explained.

The news comes over a year after Mike underwent a vasectomy, having decided they were “done” having more biological kids.

At the time, Jana told Us Weekly, “We might adopt later in life… (but) our family of four (is) everything I ever dreamed and wanted.”

The couple briefly split in 2016 due to Mike’s infidelity, but the stars subsequently reunited and went on to have their son in 2018.