Ivan Hall Tells All on His & Tayshia Adams’ Deal Breaker Conversation

The Texan revealed, “I knew we were going to have to talk about it eventually, because I could tell she was at least, that she was Christian, but we hadn’t talked about it in the past. But she said maybe once to me that she relied on her faith a lot.”

Ivan went on, “That’s how it came up, Tayshia was like, ‘So what do you think about raising kids with religion and what not?’ And that’s when we dove into it. And I kind of explained to Tayshia, ‘Listen, I’m agnostic. A lot of people confuse it for being atheist. Atheist is not what I am.'”

He views atheism as “taking a hard stance that there is not God,” which is not his belief. “Agnostic is strictly saying ‘I don’t know,’ basically. And that’s just how I feel,” he explained.

The aeronautical engineer continued, “When she starts asking me my beliefs like, ‘Is there heaven or is there a hell?’ that kind of stuff, I’m going to be like, ‘Yeah, my answer is going to be different than yours because I’m going to tell our kids I don’t know what there is.'”