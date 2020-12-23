Israeli Election, Take Four: Conservatives vs. Conservatives

“For the first , the fight is on the right side of the map,” said Karine Nahon, a political scientist at the Interdisciplinary Center-Herzliya. “Usually it fell in behind Bibi without any questions. Now, two parties are actually challenging the hegemony of the Likud.”

Mr. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, will scarcely be at a disadvantage heading into the March contest: He is already trumpeting Israel’s speedy start to vaccinations and its historic normalization deals with four Arab states. And he is a master of controlling the news cycle, among the many benefits of incumbency.

Still, the pandemic has thrown a million Israelis out of work, business leaders warn that tens of thousands of companies could be wiped out, and yet another lockdown is looming to remind voters of the government’s inability to curb the virus.

But Mr. Netanyahu’s biggest liability could emerge in February, when testimony is to begin in his trial on felony corruption charges, including bribery and breach of trust. A key reason that Israel is being subjected to yet another election, analysts say, is Mr. Netanyahu’s burning desire to bolster his support in Parliament for a possible move to mitigate his legal exposure, defer prosecution or even have the case tossed altogether.

Indeed, while Israel’s rat-a-tat elections may look from the outside like a symptom of systemic instability, up close, even Mr. Netanyahu’s supporters view the recurring campaigns as evidence of his ability to bend the system to his purposes.

To be sure, few are celebrating the prospect of yet another election campaign, a limited caretaker government in the interim and Election Day itself, which entails the closing of many businesses at a when the pandemic has already devastated the economy.