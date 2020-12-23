She’s kept quiet for the majority of the last four years but it looks like First Lady Melania Trump is ready to talk. In fact, there is a new report out that suggests Melania might soon be cashing in with a book deal after her husband Donald Trump’s presidency is over come January. Here’s what you need to know.

While Melania has not done many interviews during her tenure as the First Lady of the United States, sources tell Page Six that she’s ready to spill some tea – and then some – between the pages in a new book about her life at the White House.

Is Melania Trump Writing A Memoir About Her Years At The White House?

“Melania is in meetings to write her White House memoir,” an insider said. “And it would be her money — a chance for her to earn on her own.”

The source added, “I’m told her husband is encouraging her” to pen the book. “She’s not done, or going as quietly as you might expect.” Plus, “in the wake of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s betrayal, in both print and on secret tapes, Melania’s story could be worth big money.”

Meanwhile, there is another report that suggests The First Lady of the United States is counting down the days until she can divorce him.

According to Britain’s The Sun, the outgoing First Lady reportedly believes that the couple’s 15-year marriage is over and that she’s just waiting until Joe Biden’s inauguration in January to make it formal.

At least, that’s what fired White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman believes, as she recently said, “Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce.

If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her.”

So far the First Lady has not made any comments about the matter.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.