Is H.E.R. married?

H.E.R. has taken the music world by storm, introducing a unique brand of singer-songwriter style R&B that quickly gained her attention and critical acclaim. Much of the artist’s personal life is shrouded in mystery, as she’s made a concerted effort to let her music speak for itself. Perhaps taking a page out of the wig-covered Sia‘s book, H.E.R released several albums with only a silhouette of herself on the cover, and only appeared in dark sunglasses. The mystery was intriguing for fans, and her spectacular music definitely did make a statement of its own even without a face for listeners to associate with it. So, who is this elusive star, and is she married?

A mysterious entrance

H.E.R. released her first EP in 2016, simply titled H.E.R. Volume 1. Despite the mystery of this newcomer to the R&B world, critics immediately praised the album and noted the artist as one to look out for in the future. Media outlets were determined to learn more about her, with Forbes remarking “In the same vein as The Weeknd’s enigmatic introduction to the world, H.E.R.’s image remains a mystery. The irony, though, is that her moniker is an acronym for Having Everything Revealed.”

Her first full-length album H.E.R., released to similar acclaim, won Best R&B Album at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. With artists like Janet Jackson and Drake singing her praises as the hottest thing in R&B on social media, fans were determined to learn more about this rising star. According to Oprah Magazine, fans began to put the pieces together after picking through SoundCloud and finding earlier work that the artist had published under her real name. The anonymity couldn’t last forever it seems, but this R&B chart-topper still wears her dark sunglasses anytime she appears and keeps her personal identity secondary to that of her music.

Who is H.E.R.?

H.E.R. was born Gabriella Wilson in 1997 in Vallejo, California, though she’s never confirmed this identity, according to her Grammy bio. She was a child prodigy, being featured on TV shows and singing contests, signing her first record deal with Sony in 2014. In a 2018 interview with Miami’s 103.5 The Beat, she discussed her decision to conceal her identity in her adult work and how it fits into the themes of her music. “I reveal who I am and my stories and my emotions, and music is an outlet for me.” The artist explained, “But it’s all revealed through my music and my message. Even though I don’t show my face and I don’t tell people who I am or more about me, it’s—really, you get to know who I am in my music.”

H.E.R’s anonymity certainly has seemed to resonate with fans and critics, receiving 11 Grammy nominations and 2 wins in her relatively short career. Critics and fans love her music and original direction for R&B and don’t seem to phased about her conscious decision to steer away from building herself as a brand.

Is H.E.R. married?

Fans know precious little about the singer-songwriter’s personal life. She’s been known to associate with stars like Alicia Keys, Drake, and Janet Jackson, but if they know anything about her, they aren’t sharing it. An Instagram post in January 2020 sparked some speculation that she may be hiding a baby bump, but the rumor has never been addressed and was likely fans just looking to learn anything about the artist’s personal life.

As far as if H.E.R. has a partner, the artist is keeping her lips sealed. No information about her romantic entanglements has leaked to fans- quite an accomplishment in these days when secrets are scarce among entertainers.

H.E.R.’s music has made a huge impact on the R&B world in such a short time and fans can’t wait to hear what she comes up with next. Though everybody loves a good mystery, fans also eagerly are awaiting more information on this beloved singer. Until then, they’ll have to be happy to get to know her through her fabulous music.

