Interactive Brokers Group Establishes Entity in Ireland

Article content continued

Founded over 43 years ago, the company has grown to become one of the preeminent securities firms in the world with over $8.9 billion in equity capital, $25 billion market capital, and $284 billion in client equity.

Interactive Brokers differentiates itself from more traditional brokerage strategies by pursuing an uncompromising focus on technology as a way to bring professional quality investment tools to both demanding professional traders and the average retail investor. Clients residing anywhere in the world can invest in multiple assets classes (in stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and funds) on 135 markets in 33 countries from a single Integrated Investment Account. The company is also well-known for its advanced technology, superior pricing, industry-low margin rates, and tight forex conversion pricing.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 24, 2020, Best Online Broker Review.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005032/en/

Contacts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Investors: Nancy Stuebe, 203-618-4070

Media: Kalen Holliday, 203-618-4069 or [email protected]

#distro