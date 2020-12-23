Inside Luke Grimes’ special Yellowstone training

Grimes was born in Dayton, Ohio, but moved to study acting in New York City. For a role on a Western like Yellowstone, you need some talents that go beyond delivering lines. His character, Kayce, is frequently seen riding horses — something Grimes had never done in his life prior to taking the role. “It started about two months before we began filming when I got the part,” the actor explained to Monsters & Critics. “[Creator Taylor Sheridan is] really into authenticity, so I was on horseback almost every day.”

The cast of Yellowstone had to enlist in “cowboy camp” when they arrived in Utah, where they filmed the first three seasons before relocating production to Montana for season 4. “Taking these horses up mountains, jumping creeks, and doing a lot of stuff that a lot of us had never done before just to try to get us into the feel of the place and of the world,” Grimes said. “Also, to try to make us fall in love with this way of life. It really worked.”

It was hard work, but Grimes revealed that he picked up on the basics of horseback riding pretty quickly. “Parts of it came semi-naturally,” he said. “I think the horseback riding, thankfully, for me, clicked quickly. It’s one of those things, though, you could never stop getting better at it.” Now that Yellowstone is on its fourth season, it’s safe to say Grimes could probably pass as a legitimate ranch hand with the skills he’s learned throughout shooting. Will the actor get a chance to show off his proficiency on horseback going into season 4, or will he mostly be confined to a hospital bed? All we know right now is that Yellowstone‘s season 4 premiere is bound to be a doozy.