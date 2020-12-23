Home Business Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX raises $14M in its third round in 2020...

Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX raises $14M in its third round in 2020 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX raises $14M in its third round in 2020

CoinDCX, a cryptocurrency exchange based in India, continues to aggressively expand its business with a massive new fundraise.

According to a Dec. 21 announcement, CoinDCX has raised $13.9 million from industry investors like Coinbase and Polychain in its Series B funding round. Led by major blockchain software firm Block.one, the new raise also included Singaporean investment firm Temasek, Jump Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures, Mehta Ventures, and Alex Pack.