Human Revolution predicted the future

Throughout Deus Ex: Human Revolution, you will discover a library’s worth of digital pocket secretaries that include important information, as well as bits of world-building. If you dig around the arctic ocean facility Panchaea for these items, you will eventually discover a message addressed to the executive assistant of Prime Minister Trudeau. This name should sound familiar if you pay attention to Canadian politics.

The combination of the position “Prime Minister” and surname “Trudeau” would seem to obviously refer to the current Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. But, when Human Revolution was in development, he was only an up-and-comer. Justin Trudeau didn’t follow in his father’s footsteps to become Prime Minister until 2015, one year before Square Enix released Deus Ex: Human Revolution‘s sequel, Mankind Divided.

Since Canadian Prime Ministers do not have term limits, Justin Trudeau could easily remain in that seat until 2027, although whether he will spend that year in an arctic facility is another story. Still, because someone at Eidos Montréal fabricated a world-building letter about a Prime Minister by the name Trudeau (and the real-world Justin Trudeau has had a successful political career), the studio blundered into predicting the future.