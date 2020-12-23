How to Watch ‘The Office’ Christmas Episodes in 2020

Nothing says holiday spirit quite like Michael Scott dressed as Jesus while heckling his staff. The Office Christmas party episodes are all special and wonderful in their own way, and watching all of them together may be exactly what fans need to get through this holiday season.

After all, the holidays aren’t likely to look ‘normal’ this year, considering most of the world is still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. To make matters worse, The Office is leaving Netflix, meaning fans can’t comfort binge their favorite show.

But have no fear, there will still be a way for Michael Scott to bring fans holiday cheer.

‘The Office’ is moving to Peacock

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly and John Krasinski as Jim Halpert on ‘The Office’ | Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Like Disney, NBCUniversal is getting in on the streaming service craze. The network that created and owns The Office has made its own Netflix-like streaming platform.

On it, they’ll be able to put all the content they already own. That includes The Office.

Obviously, NBCUniversal doesn’t want Netflix competing with its new service, Peacock. That means they’re pulling all their content from Netflix, although they can’t do it all at once because of their contracts. The Office will be off of Netflix as of the end of 2020.

Fans can start their Peacock subscription now to make sure they don’t have any gaps in their access to The Office. NBC Universal’s streaming service is already up and running, and has been since July 2020.

Other fan favorites are on the new platform as well, including Parks and Rec, Friends, and 30 Rock. But there’s still time to watch the holiday episodes of The Office before the year is over.

All of ‘The Office’ Christmas episodes are great

L to R: John Krasinsky as Jim Halpert, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Shrute, Steve Carell as Michael Scott, B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard | Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Over its nine seasons, The Office had a total of nine Christmas episodes. Fans may assume that’s one per season, but that’s actually not the case.

Some seasons had no Christmas episode, while others had two-parters, like “Classy Christmas” parts one and two in season seven. The Office Christmas party episodes weren’t just throw away, feel-good chapters in the show’s seasons, either. Important plot movement happened during these episodes.

For example, in “A Benihana Christmas” parts one and two, Michael gets dumped by Carol and ends up starting his fling with Jan.

He has another important romantic moment in the “Classy Christmas” episodes. Holly’s return is announced in “Classy Christmas Part One” and Michael finally reunites with his soulmate in “Classy Christmas Part Two.” Even though “Classy Christmas” was an important moment for Michael, it’s not necessarily the best Office Christmas episode.

Here’s a full list of all The Office Christmas episodes:

Season 2, Episode 10: “Christmas Party”

Season 3, Episode 10: “A Benihana Christmas, Part 1”

Season 3, Episode 11: “A Benihana Christmas, Part 2”

Season 5, Episode 11: “Moroccan Christmas”

Season 6, Episode 13: “Secret Santa”

Season 7, Episode 11: “Classy Christmas, Part 1”

Season 7, Episode 12: “Classy Christmas, Part 2”

Season 8, Episode 10: “Christmas Wishes”

Season 9, Episode 9: “Dwight Christmas”

The highest-rated ‘Office’ Christmas party episode

According to Vulture, “A Benihana Christmas” is the best Office Christmas episode of all. There are two parts to the season three Christmas saga, and as is previously mentioned, Michael’s romantic life takes some interesting turns during these two episodes.

At the beginning of the first part, Carol dumps Michael after he sends a Photoshopped picture of himself with her family out as a Christmas card. That may not seem that bad, but Michael actually Photoshopped himself over Carol’s ex-husband.

Carol ended things, leaving Michael in a poor mood for the Christmas party. Plus, he has two tickets to Sandals Jamaica and now has no one to go with him.

To cheer him up, Dwight, Jim, and Andy take him to Benihana. Michael ends up rebounding — kind of — with his waitress, and bringing her back to the Dunder Mifflin office for the Christmas party. But, unfortunately, Michael suffers more heartbreak after things don’t work out with his new love interest.

He’s sad, even though he couldn’t even tell her apart from her friend. At the end of “A Benihana Christmas Part Two” Michael calls Jan in a last-ditch effort to find someone to take a holiday trip to Jamaica with him. Jan agrees, setting up a crazy relationship that would entertain fans for seasons to come.