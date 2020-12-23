How To Watch Jim Carrey’s Live-Action Version of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ This Christmas

The Grinch may not like Christmas, but one interaction with the adorable Cindy Lou Who might change his whole outlook on the holiday season. Throw in some Jim Carrey comedy and you have a holiday classic enjoyed by viewers year after year.

Here’s how to watch the 2000 adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas on television and on streaming platforms on Christmas 2020.

The live-action ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ plays on NBC on Christmas Day

The Grinch hates Christmas — the whole Christmas season. If you want to know why, this live-action movie explains part of the reason. How the Grinch Stole Christmas features Carrey as the title character, complete with green hair, jokes, and the character’s adorable dog sidekick, Max.

Throughout this film, the Grinch discovers that the true meaning of Christmas has nothing to do with packages, boxes, and bags. How the Grinch Stole Christmas first premiered in 2000 and now, 20 years later, this movie is broadcasting on television.

Fans can watch this adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ story on NBC on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 8:30 p.m. However, there are a few other adaptations of this movie playing throughout the month of December.

The original version of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ plays on Freeform’s ‘25 Days of Christmas’

Aside from the Dr. Seuss novel, there are a few differen adaptations of this beloved story. The 1966 version and the 2018 version both play on the television network, Freeform, in conjunction with the “25 Days of Christmas.”

The 2000 movie also plays on Freeform throughout the month of December. That includes a broadcast on Dec. 19, 20, 23, and 24, according to the television network’s website.

In conjunction with their “25 Days of Christmas” movie schedule, Freeform is also broadcasting holiday favorites like Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Home Alone, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2, and The Santa Clause.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ is available for streaming on Netflix

If you want to watch this movie anytime, a subscription to Netflix is your best bet. There, the Jim Carrey version of this holiday film is available anytime, as are holiday movies like The Princess Switch and The Knight Before Christmas.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is also available for rent and purchase digitally, thanks to retailers like Amazon. The physical copy is available for sale at Barnes & Noble, Target, and Walmart. There’s also the 2018 animated movie, narrated by Pharrell Williams, available on this streaming platform.

In this adaptation, Benedict Cumberbatch plays the title character, the Christmas-hating character who loves his dog named Max. Jim Carrey’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas is available for streaming anytime with a subscription to Netflix.