How Ludacris fueled the Fast franchise space rumors

While Ludacris’ comments could be taken as just good teasing fun, it sparked a response from another cast member that seemingly brought the idea of F9 or one of the two remaining chapters in the franchise going to space closer to being real. In her own appearance on The Jess Cagle Show several months later, star Michelle Rodriguez responded to the rumors Ludacris had stirred up during his visit to the show. And the actress alluded to space being on the table.

“How did you guys find that out? See what happens?” Rodriguez said. “People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!”

No one else attached to the production has gone on record about whether space is truly in the cards for the latest installment, including Tyrese Gibson, who in an interview with Comicbook.com declined to speak about reports of F9 going to space. But in a franchise known for its big characters (on and off-screen) and it’s even bigger action sequences, space seems like a natural new frontier.

Now fans will have to wait and see if it actually happens in F9 or a chapter after — in which case, “going to space” could be more in line with Tom Cruise’s upcoming project for Universal.