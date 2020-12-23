Houston Rockets Oklahoma City NBA game postponed James Harden strip club video COVID 19

After just two games had been played, the NBA season is already in disarray as the league postponed today’s clash between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NBA announced that three unnamed Rockets players had “returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus.”

The league also announced that Rockets superstar James Harden was unavailable for the game due to a violation of its health and safety protocols.

An additional injury meant that Houston did not have the required minimum eight available players for the game to proceed.

Video surfaced on Wednesday (AEDT) showing Harden at a Christmas party with no mask on and ESPN is reporting that the league is investigating his movements.

Multiple outlets reported that Harden was at a strip club but the former league MVP took to Instagram to deny that accusation.

However, it had been determined that he did break the NBA’s strict coronavirus protocols.

“One thing after another,” Harden wrote, before the game had been postponed.

“I went to show love to my homegirl at her event (not a strip club) because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in a position of success and now it’s a problem.

“Everyday it’s something different.

“No matter how many times people try to drag my name under, you can’t.

“The real always ends up on top.”

The Rockets were due to tip off their season against Oklahoma City at midday today (AEDT).

Houston was already without Kenyon Martin Jr who is in isolation after getting a haircut with Rockets stars John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins.

Wall, Cousins and rookie Jae’Sean Tate have since undergone contact tracing and ESPN reported that Cousins had tested negative for COVID-19.

Harden was also in the news yesterday for a training bust-up as his trade demands intensify.

Rumours persist that he could be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Australian star Ben Simmons.