Hong Kong-based on-demand delivery startup Lalamove raises $515M Series E led by Sequoia Capital China, bringing its total raised to $976.5M (Catherine Shu/)

Hong Kong-based on-demand delivery startup Lalamove raises $515M Series E led by Sequoia Capital China, bringing its total raised to $976.5M — Lalamove will extend its network to cover more small Chinese cities after raising $515 million in Series E funding, the on-demand logistics company announced on its site.
