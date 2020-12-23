Honeywell says it is buying Sparta Systems, which makes regulatory and quality management software for the life sciences industry, for $1.3B (Mike Wheatley/SiliconANGLE)

Mike Wheatley / SiliconANGLE:
Honeywell says it is buying Sparta Systems, which makes regulatory and quality management software for the life sciences industry, for $1.3B — Software industrial giant Honeywell Inc. said today it’s buying life sciences software company Sparta Systems Inc. for $1.3 billion in order to expand …
