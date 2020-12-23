Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Praises Her for ‘Badassery’ on First Anniversary

Instagram

The proud husband heaps praise on his actress wife who is expecting her third child, thanking her for making him ‘so much better’ as they mark their first wedding anniversary.

–

Matthew Koma wrote a heartfelt message to his wife Hilary Duff on their first anniversary, and admitted he’s “so in awe” of her.

The singer finds it “mind boggling” that Hilary – who is expecting her third child – is able to make it look “so easy” being a mum and wife, as he thanked her for being “supportive, empathetic, loving, and passionate.”

“Happy Anniversary Ba….One year ago today looked a whole lot different. I can’t imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with,” he wrote in the post on Monday (21Dec20). “When I asked you to be my wife, we had no idea our first year would look like this…They always say ‘the first year is the hardest,’ but in our case it was for completely different reasons and I’m so in awe of your badassery.”

“How you’re able to be the mom, individual, wife, spirit, and tie dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mind boggling and I don’t know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it.”

“Thank you for being the most steady, supportive, empathetic, loving, and passionate. Thank you for the endless hours of indulging my obsession with deceased songwriters and pretending it interests you.”

He concluded, “Thank you for making me drink water and eat breakfast. You make me so much better. You make our family what it is. You’re the only thing that makes me cry through the Prozac. I love you.”

<br />

Hilary penned an equally heartfelt message to her other half as she wrote, “Always with you babe. For you. Over and over I choose you and this. Thank you for being a damn good man. Best I’ve ever met 12-21-19.”

“Thanks for drinking two cups of water today… baby steps. Old dogs can learn new tricks.”

<br />

Hilary shares two-year-old daughter Banks with Matthew, and also has an eight-year-old son from her first marriage to Mike Comrie.