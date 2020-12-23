Hilaria Baldwin Hits Back Hard At Her Body Shamers!

Hilaria Baldwin wants everyone to stop body shaming her, ok? Alec Baldwin’s yoga-loving wife reacted to comedian Amy Schumer using her photo for a Christmas post after Hilaria flaunted her post-baby body just for the comedian to snag her image.

Hilaria shared a photo of herself wearing nothing but her underwear while cuddling up to her newborn. Amy saw the pic and figured she’d jump on the opportunity to poke fun at herself, as she often does in regard to her figure and body type. She joked in the caption as if she were Hilaria while pretending the baby was her own 1-year-old son Gene.

Hilaria Baldwin Hits Back At Her Body Shamers

“Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season,” she said in the caption. “Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year.”

While there were a lot of people who loved the joke, Hilaria admitted that she didn’t get it. “I literally had to have someone explain this joke to me,” she said. “Still don’t get it 100%…But…”

Hilaria then reacted to all of the body shaming comments under Amy’s post.

“If you’re doing body inclusivity, that’s body inclusivity for all,” Hilaria said. “There’s that whole thing of ‘oh moms don’t look like that.’ Some moms do. This mom does. And I am included in the inclusivity.”

She went on to defend her body positive posts, saying, “I do look a certain way. This is what I look like. I come from smaller people. I have been a fitness person my entire life. There you go. Period, end of story.”

She concluded her post by advising, “Let’s be a little bit kinder, a little bit kinder because everybody is suffering mentally.”

