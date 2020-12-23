Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in January 2021

Curious about what’s coming to Canadian streaming service CBC Gem this month? Well, we’ve got the scoop.
CBC Gem is available on iOS and Android. The streaming app is free to download and offers a free subscription tier. You can also sign up for CBC Gem Premium for $4.99 per month and the first month is free.
Read on for the full break-down of new content coming to CBC Gem in January 2021.
January 1st
- Call the Midwife: season 2
January 4th
- Murdoch Mysteries: season 14
- Frankie Drake Mysteries: season 4
- PJ Masks
- Kiri and Lou
- True and the Raibow Kingdom
- Dino Ranch
January 8th
- In the Long Run: season 3
- Genius Factory
January 10th
January 13th
January 15th
- Anyone’s Game
- Fortitude: season 3
- Upright
- Endlings: season 2
- The Australian Dream
- No Limits
- Becoming Nakuset
January 22nd
January 26th
January 29th
- Grand Designs: New Zealand: season 1
- Rumble: The Indians who Rocked the World
- Until Further Notice
- Sakhi-Pitiyahte [Bright Light Comes Forth From It]