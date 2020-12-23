Here’s what local meteorologists are saying about the Christmas storm

In true 2020 fashion, Christmas is predicted to be a wet and windy day with the possibility of power outages and flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from late Thursday night to Friday afternoon for much of southern New England, including all of Eastern Massachusetts. A flood watch is also in effect across the region during the same period.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the outlook says.

The service predicts winds between 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 65 miles per hour (and possibly 75 miles per hour in southeast Massachusetts and coastal Rhode Island). There’s an 80 percent chance of precipitation in Boston late Christmas Eve with a high of 54 degrees in the day.

On Christmas Day, showers are predicted to continue through the evening with wind between 26 to 31 miles per hour and gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with a high of 60 in Boston.

Then, temperatures are forecast to dip that night with a low of 29 degrees.

In its weather outlook for the rest of the week, released Tuesday, the service predicts “dry weather” until the storm begins.

“Dry weather prevails for the next several days before a strong storm system brings strong winds, heavy rain, and potential for some minor flooding Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day,” the service said. “Expect unusually warm temperatures late this week as well.”

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the Christmas storm:

Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News: ‘Prepare for power outages’

Eric Fisher, WBZ: ‘1-3″ rainfall on Christmas… better than coal or nah?’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘A stormy Christmas Morning on the way’

Dave Epstein: ‘Looks like a pretty wild Christmas morning across the area with heavy downpours and very strong wind’

Harvey Leonard, WCVB: ‘Forecast wind gusts Friday (Christmas) Morning, accompanied by heavy rain and temps. around 60..similar to a tropical storm’

 

