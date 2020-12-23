Here’s what local meteorologists are saying about the Christmas storm

In true 2020 fashion, Christmas is predicted to be a wet and windy day with the possibility of power outages and flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from late Thursday night to Friday afternoon for much of southern New England, including all of Eastern Massachusetts. A flood watch is also in effect across the region during the same period.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the outlook says.

[HIGH WIND WARNING] A High Wind Warning has been issued from midnight Thursday night through 12 PM Friday across RI, E. MA and N. CT. Numerous power outages are expected as winds may gust to 70 mph Christmas morning. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/Cb1lJqm7cG — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 23, 2020

The service predicts winds between 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 65 miles per hour (and possibly 75 miles per hour in southeast Massachusetts and coastal Rhode Island). There’s an 80 percent chance of precipitation in Boston late Christmas Eve with a high of 54 degrees in the day.

On Christmas Day, showers are predicted to continue through the evening with wind between 26 to 31 miles per hour and gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with a high of 60 in Boston.

Then, temperatures are forecast to dip that night with a low of 29 degrees.

Who’s ready for a temperature roller coaster? Friday morning we’ll be approaching 60 degrees in southern New England! Then, a cold front brings plunging temps into the weekend. 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/CRRQBoQJxz — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 23, 2020

In its weather outlook for the rest of the week, released Tuesday, the service predicts “dry weather” until the storm begins.

“Dry weather prevails for the next several days before a strong storm system brings strong winds, heavy rain, and potential for some minor flooding Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day,” the service said. “Expect unusually warm temperatures late this week as well.”

Quiet weather is on tap for the next several days, but Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day look windy, wet, and unusually warm. Cold air returns by next weekend, though. 🌧️🎄 pic.twitter.com/2YVuwIcyrj — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 22, 2020

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the Christmas storm:

Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News: ‘Prepare for power outages’

*HIGH WIND WARNING* for #Christmas. Prepare for power outages. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/AZdLDThqyL — Jason Brewer (@JBrewerBoston25) December 23, 2020

*FLOOD WATCH* expanded to include almost all of New England. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/UCiGhalViS — Jason Brewer (@JBrewerBoston25) December 23, 2020

Eric Fisher, WBZ: ‘1-3″ rainfall on Christmas… better than coal or nah?’

Still looks like a drenching 1-3″ rainfall on Christmas, plus all the water released from the melting snow. Lots of standing water and mud…better than coal or nah? pic.twitter.com/u9chSEuRDA — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) December 23, 2020

TIMING: – Christmas Eve just a lot of fog & mist, very mild, breezy

– On Christmas Day, heavy rain arrives 5-9am west to east

– Departure trending later…not drying out until late evening pic.twitter.com/Cwj9SFBMoO — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) December 23, 2020

Will be close to warmest Christmas on record in SNE. In Worcester, current forecast is 60F, which would tie. #wbz pic.twitter.com/EG8LfK7pJu — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) December 23, 2020

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘A stormy Christmas Morning on the way’

WET AND WINDY CHRISTMAS…

A stormy Christmas Morning on the way

– Heavy Rain: 1.5-2.5″ with AM thunder possible

– Flooding concerns: Temps near 60° with snowmelt + rain

– Strong Winds: Gusts 50-60mph+

– Sct’d Power Outages: Moderate Risk#WCVB pic.twitter.com/8d8cGew2uP — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) December 23, 2020

WARMTH ON THE WAY…

The snowpack will be melting quickly! Near 60° Christmas morning as a storm to our west allows mild air to surge up from the south. We will challenge record highs Christmas Day #wcvb pic.twitter.com/mUHGsKyEyH — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) December 23, 2020

WEDNESDAY AM weather update…

Sunny ☀️ and seasonal today ahead of a storm set to bring wind and rain for #Christmas #WCVB pic.twitter.com/C7rCFpB0F3 — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) December 23, 2020

Dave Epstein: ‘Looks like a pretty wild Christmas morning across the area with heavy downpours and very strong wind’

Still looks like a pretty wild Christmas morning across the area with heavy downpours and very strong wind. pic.twitter.com/8Hj4JRfd3a — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) December 23, 2020

That Christmas slightly tropical feeling on the way this Friday. High dew points for the of year along with rain and mild air. pic.twitter.com/4fXMiWFv8x — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) December 23, 2020

Harvey Leonard, WCVB: ‘Forecast wind gusts Friday (Christmas) Morning, accompanied by heavy rain and temps. around 60..similar to a tropical storm’

Forecast wind gusts Friday (Christmas) Morning, accompanied by heavy rain and temps. around 60..similar to a tropical storm #wcvb pic.twitter.com/Emh8bHeldw — Harvey Leonard (@HarveyWCVB) December 23, 2020

A moderate risk of power outages late Christmas Eve Night (Thursday Night) and Christmas Morning (Friday). #wcvb pic.twitter.com/NwgmYSgSLn — Harvey Leonard (@HarveyWCVB) December 23, 2020

Rainfall potential for late Thursday Night and Friday. Combined with rapidly melting snow, some localized flooding is likely. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/159cmAcWBt — Harvey Leonard (@HarveyWCVB) December 23, 2020

Packing a punch, our next system will bring heavy rain & strong gusts late Thu. night – Christmas Day. A High Wind Warning has been issued for areas that could see gusts up to 65 MPH. Flood Watch has been issued region-wide. @joshwurster_ & I have the latest next on @7News. pic.twitter.com/mptMYEnSy9 — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) December 23, 2020

A Christmas morning mess.

Starting Thursday night and continuing Christmas morning, we’re tracking strong and potentially damaging winds along with flooding rains.

High wind warnings and flood watches in effect. @jackielayeron7 and I have team coverage now on @7news. pic.twitter.com/wgp4k8Wc6A — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) December 23, 2020