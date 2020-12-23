Here’s what Bowser from Mario almost looked like

Miyamoto’s original design for Bowser was inspired by the Ox King from the anime film Alakazam the Great, which was an adaptation of the Chinese epic Journey to the West. Bowser’s Ox design, in all honesty, didn’t actually resemble an ox at all — he didn’t even have horns. What Miyamoto designed was instead a gray creature that shares many of modern-day Bowser’s characteristics such as his spiked shell and bracelets, but that’s about it. In an interview, Miyamoto admitted that he wasn’t fond of the design, either. “I’d been drawing something completely incomprehensible,” he said. “A turtle’s body with an ox’s head!”

Thankfully, Bowser’s identity crisis was resolved when Nintendo artist Yōichi Kotabe came up with Bowser’s current design. Kotabe insisted that if Bowser was going to be the leader of an army of turtles, he needed to look like one as well. Miyamoto was in agreement and was more than happy to swap out his version of the Koopa King for Kotabe’s. But imagine an alternate universe where we had Miyamoto’s gray monstrosity instead. We can only imagine what Bowser Jr. would’ve ended up looking like.