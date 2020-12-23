Harden’s availability for Rockets’ season opener in jeopardy

The James Harden saga in Houston is one of the most irritating, yet interesting things to keep tabs on as the 2020-21 NBA season gets underway this week. We know the three-time scoring champion is frustrated with the organization and wants a trade out of Houston. He even appears to be going to great lengths to make sure a deal happens.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Rockets and the NBA are reviewing video of Harden partying maskless at a strip club to determine if he violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols, putting his status for the team’s season-opener on Wednesday in jeopardy.