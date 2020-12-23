Harden violated COVID protocols, Rockets-Thunder postponed

The Houston Rockets’ opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder has been postponed, and James Harden had a part to play in that.

The NBA announced that the Rockets game has been postponed because the team would not have been able to dress the league-required eight players in order to play. In a statement, the league said that three Rockets players returned either positive or inconclusive COVID-19 tests. Four other players were forced to quarantine as a result of those tests. In addition, Harden is singled out for having violated the league’s health and safety protocols.