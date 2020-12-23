Halsey Seeks Permanent Restraining Order Against Disturbing Stalker

Instagram

The ‘Without Me’ singer has already obtained a temporary protective order against the man she claimed has repeatedly and continuously attempted to harass her at her home.

Halsey has requested a permanent protective order against a man she claims has made her life a misery.

The 26-year-old singer has offered to testify against her alleged stalker if that’s what she has to do to make sure he stays away from her.

In a new legal declaration, obtained by The Blast, she claims the superfan’s repeated and continuous attempts to harass her at her home are alarming and distressing, and she wants to make sure he stays away from her after he is released from federal custody on assault charges.

He has previously been convicted and sentenced to jail for stalking, and Halsey feels she needs longtime protection, revealing there’s a notebook he left for her containing disturbing statements about her or directed towards her, some of which include threats of violence.

In one note, he allegedly wrote: “I’ll kill everyone in THIS CITY for you. Do you understand?”

A Los Angeles judge granted the “Without Me” singer a temporary restraining order against her alleged stalker, who was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Halsey, her home and “any venue she is performing or rehearsing at.”

Prior to this, a security team member said in court documents, “I became aware of a potential ‘stalker’ who was attempting to locate Ms. Frangipane (Halsey) and her management team asked me to investigate. On Oct, 2, 2020, they identified the man (we are choosing not to name), who had stopped by a neighbor’s house looking for Halsey, under the impression she lived there. The same male had stopped by 4 or 5 times since September this year and the neighbor had called LAPD a few times.”

The “You Should Be Sad” songstress claims the alleged stalker believes he has a relationship with her.

A hearing to determine whether or not Halsey will be granted a permanent restraining order against him is scheduled for next week (begin December 28).