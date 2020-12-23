George: No issues with Clippers because of preferential treatment

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are two of the best players in the NBA, so learning they receive preferential treatment from the Los Angeles Clippers isn’t exactly surprising. However, it was reported earlier this month the star treatment they receive irritates their Clippers teammates, which isn’t ideal for a franchise looking to win its first NBA title.

Following a 116-109 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, George denied those reports, saying there are no issues in the locker room because he and Leonard receive star treatment.