Entertainment‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Deals With Shocking Sonny Situation Aftermath, Sasha Lets Brando Have It, and Christmas at the Ashfords could get awkwardBy Bradley Lamb - December 23, 202003ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Deals With Shocking Sonny Situation Aftermath, Sasha Lets Brando Have It, and Christmas at the Ashfords could get awkward – Daily Soap Dish HomeGeneral Hospital‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Deals With Shocking Sonny Situation Aftermath, Sasha Lets Brando Have It, and Christmas at the Ashfords could get awkward