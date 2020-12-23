G Herbo’s Former Friend Says He’s A Snitch!!

A former friend of Chicago rapper G Herbo has accused the rapper of being a snitch.

G Herbo and five other men from his crew were indicted on fraud charges and accused of using stolen credit card information to fund vacations, pets and other luxuries.

“I didn’t get hit for fraud bro I got hit [for] not paying taxes in time. Damn throwing me under the bus for what?” Omi wrote via Instagram story. “Oh you throwing me under the bus because me and you was f*cking with the same shawty damn I get it.”

Herbo has denied the allegations against him. He also recently released a single, “Statement,” addressing the claims.

G HERBO BUYS GF A CAR

“Let’s talk about them jets, yeah, let’s talk about Jamaica (Come on)/ Can ask about me, I ain’t never been a fraud, I went hard from the start (The start) In my city I’m a god…/ If you know you know/ Never been no phony though,” he rapped.

G Herbo continued, “Bond money, know I’m straight/ I spent a 130K out the gate (Yeah)/ They like, ‘Swervo stay safe,’ I’m like, ‘Man, y’all late’ (Y’all late)/ Y’all like, ‘Free me,’ I’m like, ‘I’ve been in the crib all day.'”