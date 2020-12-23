France tells EU not to yield to pressure in Brexit talks

Beyond the imposition of customs checks and other barriers, a trade deal would avert the imposition of tariffs and duties that could cost both sides hundreds of thousands of jobs.
But the diplomatic brinkmanship continued despite the urgency for a deal.
“We should not put ourselves, Europeans, under pressure to finished by this hour or that day. Otherwise we would be put ourselves in a situation to make bad concessions,” France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune told the BFM network.
EU officials have already said they would negotiate past January 1 if necessary.
Rumours of a pre-Christmas Brexit trade deal had risen over the past days based on progress on all the outstanding issues, beyond fishing. Some EU nations insisted, however, that upon close scrutiny, Britain’s latest proposals on quotas for EU vessels in UK waters were far less conciliatory than first met the eye.
And Beaune also raised fair competition rules as a sticking point, even if some other EU officials said they were close to being dealt with.
The EU has long feared that Britain would undercut the bloc’s social, environmental and state aid rules to be able to gain an unfair edge with its exports to the EU. Britain has said that having to meet EU rules would undercut its sovereignty.
“Well, if the British come onto our market, well, they can respect our rules. It is elementary economic justice,” Beaune said. “We will not cede because of pressure.”
In London, UK Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick said “we will need to get those final issues resolved, and there’s some way further to go on that.” Yet, he still felt “optimistic, I hope that we can reach an agreement.”
If both sides fail to meet the January 1 deadline, it’s unclear under what conditions trade would take place before a deal would eventually be approved.
On Monday, Johnson insisted it didn’t really matter whether an agreement is reached or not, saying Britain would “prosper mightily” even if the talks collapsed overnight.
Yet Beaune said on Wednesday morning that a no-deal exit “would be catastrophic for the United Kingdom.”
The border is already reeling from new restrictions placed on travellers from Britain into France and other EU countries due to a new coronavirus variant sweeping through London and southern England. One UK minister said on Wednesday that some 4000 trucks were stuck in traffic jams near Dover, waiting for their drivers to get virus tests so they can enter the Eurotunnel to France.
While both sides would suffer economically from a failure to secure a trade deal, most economists think Britain would take a greater hit, at least in the near-term, as it’s relatively more reliant on trade with the EU than the other way around.
– Reported with Associated Press