Four takeaways from 76ers’ win over the Wizards

NBA opening night might have been put on the back burner somewhat due to news coming from Houston. However, that didn’t stop the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards from playing one heck of a game.

With Russell Westbrook making his Wizards debut, Washington led pretty much from the opening jump ball to the final minutes before Philadelphia came back with a flurry in the fourth quarter. The 76ers outscored the Wizards 40-24 in the fourth quarter with stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons leading the way.

Meanwhile, the Wizards’ star-studded backcourt of Westbrook and Bradley Beal combined for 52 points in the narrow loss. Here’s our look at the top takeaways from the 76ers season-opening win against a game Wizards team.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Tobias Harris in jeopardy of losing starting job