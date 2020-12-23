FCC listing indicates Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features S Pen support

A new FCC listing mentions that Samsung’s still-unannounced Galaxy S21 Ultra can be used with the S Pen stylus.
The listing was discovered by Android Authority and came in a test report for a handset that features the model number ‘SMG998B.’ S Pen support for at least some of Samsung’s S Series smartphones has been hinted at by Samsung mobile chief TM Roh.
The test report notes an EUT (Equipment Under Test) device that can be used with an S Pen in both hover and click modes.
“The EUT can also used with a stylus device (S Pen). The EUT operates with the S Pen in two different inductive coupling modes of S Pen motion detection (Hover and Click) operating in the range of 0.53 — 0.6MHz,” reads the report.
Further, the listing indicates that the phone will feature wireless power transfer (reverse charging), Wi-Fi 6E and Ultra-Wideband (UWB). Reportedly, UWB will be used with the S21 Ultra to locate objects, open doors and offer personalized car experiences.
Samsung will reportedly launch the S21 series on January 14th. will have more on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series in the coming weeks.
Source: Android Authority