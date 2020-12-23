Farhan Akhtar gives a hint about Don 3



Farhan Akhtar directed Don and Don 2 years back and he received a lot of love for it from the audience. The films had Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and there is a lot of speculation around the third part of the film franchise. Lots of reports suggest that Farhan is eager to make the third part and the audience too is waiting for the project to materialize.





On Don 2’s 9th anniversary today, Farhan took to Twitter to give a hint that a third part might be in the pipeline. He wrote, “9 years and counting, the chase is still on. Here’s celebrating #9YearsOfDon2.” Well, we are super stoked about Don 3, what about you?