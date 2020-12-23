Everything We Know So Far

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fans are not-so-patiently waiting for season 4 of the Amazon show. What do we know so far about Maisel Season 4?

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4: what to expect

Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3| Amazon Prime Video

In a Hollywood Reporter interview in Aug. 2020, series co-creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino talked about facing the upcoming season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“We’re ready,” Sherman-Palladino began. However, as her husband and creative partner qualified, “King COVID is the master of us all right now.”

“It remains to be seen whether productions are going to be fully running before there’s a vaccine,” Palladino continued. “It looks daunting.”

According to the Gilmore Girls alum, there’s a lot of red tape to get through first.

“There are a lot of white papers being distributed,” she told THR. “It’s a lot of, ‘… here’s the paper from craft services, and here’s the paper from Lou’s Bagel Shop,’ and it just feels like no one really knows anything.”

“We’re scared to death,” Palladino added, “and we don’t quite know what to do.” As The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-creator explained of the upcoming season:

We’re all kind of in the same boat. I think it’s going to be very, very daunting. We know what happens in season 4. We could write it. But none of us really knows when we’re going to be producing these things. We’re all just sort of crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

Cast member Rachel Brosnahan talks about the Amazon series’ upcoming season

Brosnahan followed up on Maisel Season 4 prospects in a Dec. 2020 interview with People.

“We were supposed to go back in June and obviously it wasn’t safe to do that then,” she said. But now, it does sound like all things Maisel are getting back into full swing.

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel | Amazon

RELATED: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Rachel Brosnahan on Why Midge and Lenny Didn’t Hook Up

“I just actually came from a wig and shoe and hat fitting. Literally just 20 minutes ago, walked in the door,” Brosnahan explained. The Amazon series star also predicted the timeline for filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“… we are in the process of getting ready to go back hopefully safely in January, and are really, really excited,” she told People.

However, Brosnahan didn’t have much to offer in terms of what’s going to happen to her character, saying she has “no idea.” Other than the hats, of course — which she told the magazine “are out of control” in Maisel Season 4.

“I wish I had anything except hats. I have absolutely no idea what’s happening,” Brosnahan shared. “… I haven’t seen a script. I haven’t seen anything.”

After ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 3 finale, what will happen to Midge?

However, Sherman-Palladino dropped some hints about season 4 to the Hollywood Reporter. As she acknowledged in the interview, the writers left Midge in a tough spot at the end of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3.

“We f*cked her up pretty good at the end of this season,” she acknowledged. “We’ve knocked her back a few times on the show.”

However, the writer/producer/director believes there’s a good reason for putting Midge through the ringer.

“… that’s what show business is,” Sherman-Palladino continued. “It’s one step forward, two steps back — that’s the life of a comic. And let’s not forget, we’re still talking about a female comic in 1960.”

As for Midge’s journey in season 4?

“I think we’re going to pick up right after,” the co-creator offered — after Midge’s professional blow at the close of Maisel Season 3. Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reproter:

We may be doing a little jump within the season, but when we first start up we want to [stay in that time]. I mean, what’s the fun of totally destroying someone’s soul and heart and not getting to see the aftermath? That’s what comedy’s made of, soul-crushing defeat.

And Sherman-Palladino is not worried about coming up with new ways to portray Midge’s “soul-crushing” blows in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4.

“Knocking her back is never going to be the problem,” she explained. “We’ve got a thousand ways to take her down. It’s following her world and her trajectory that tells us what to do with her.”