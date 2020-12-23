Even Facebook employees are supporting Apple over iOS 14 ‘privacy war’ – Latest News

After the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) took Apple’s side and said Facebook’s criticisms on iOS 14 privacy features are “laughable”, Facebook’s own employees are siding with Apple. Some of the employees called out the hypocrisy at Facebook and said that the social media giant was simply using small businesses to hide its bad privacy practices.

The entire Apple versus Facebook privacy war started after the social media company published full-page advertisements criticizing Apple criticising Apple about how a new privacy feature in iOS 14 will kill the free internet. Apple’s new privacy policy will require developers to ask for permission before they can track the users to serve personalised ads. Facebook feels this move of “asking permission” before tracking users is something that will severely affect ad networks and may make it difficult for small businesses to find new customers.



What is important here to note is that Apple is not stopping Facebook or others from tracking users. Apple is simply trying to enforce a privacy feature where Facebook and other apps will have to get user consent. Apps across iOS and other Apple platforms cannot secretly track users and sell their data.

Interestingly, as per a report by

BuzzFeed News, several employees at Facebook are unhappy with the company’s decision to attack Apple publicly. They felt that the bosses at Facebook were “using small businesses as a shield”.

The report by

BuzzFeed News claimed that one engineer in response to an internal post about the campaign from Dan Levy, Facebook’s vice president for ads wrote, “It feels like we are trying to justify doing a bad thing by hiding behind people with a sympathetic message,”

Meanwhile, applauding Apple for this change in privacy policy and giving more control of their online privacy to the end users, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) said, “Requiring trackers to request your consent before stalking you across the Internet should be an obvious baseline, and we applaud Apple for this change. But Facebook, having built a massive empire around the concept of tracking everything you do by letting applications sell and share your data across a shady set of third-party companies, would like users and policymakers to believe otherwise.”