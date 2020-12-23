EOS Falls 16% In Rout By .com

EOS Falls 16% In Rout



.com – was trading at $2.4867 by 06:13 (11:13 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, down 16.26% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $2.5080B, or 0.39% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.4444 to $2.9139 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 6.19%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.4149B or 1.72% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.4444 to $3.3294 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 89.18% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $22,961.5 on the .com Index, down 0.03% on the day.

was trading at $595.99 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.98%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $435.0785B or 68.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $68.5759B or 10.74% of the total cryptocurrency market value.