‘Empire’ Star Taraji P. Henson Has Had Suicidal Thoughts During Lockdown – A Very “Dark Moment”

The lockdowns have had very adverse effects on us during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some believe these effects to be worse than the actual virus itself. Suicide, alcohol abuse, drug overdoses, spousal, and kid abuse have all risen since the lockdowns began, and celebrities have been feeling some of these same effects.

Taraji P. Henson opened up in an episode of her show, ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’, a Facebook Watch she does, where she shared her experience with suicidal thoughts during the lockdown with her guest Dr. LaShonaGreen.

Henson spoke about not being able to get out of bed, and she didn’t care. She had recently purchased a gun and thought she could just walk over to where it is, and end it now. Take a look at what she said below,

“So during this pandemic, it’s been hard on all of us and I had a moment. I had a dark moment. I was in a dark place. For a couple of days, I couldn’t get out of bed, I didn’t care. That’s not me. Then, I started having thoughts about ending it. It happened two nights in a row and I purchased a gun not too long ago, it’s in a safe, and I started like, ‘I could go in there right now and end it all, because I want it to be over. I thought about my son, he’s grown, he’ll get over it. I didn’t care. I felt myself withdrawing. People were calling me, I wasn’t responding, I didn’t care.”

The lockdowns have taken a toll on many of us, and the question is, is this going to be worth it in the end? It’s hard to say, or maybe impossible to say right now with the lack of data, but in the future, we may look back and realize, “Hey, that didn’t work”.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

