Eight new cases of COVID-19 in NSW as premier announces changes to Christmas restrictions

New South Wales yesterday recorded eight new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 overnight, seven of which are linked to the Northern Beaches cluster.

Due to the relatively low amount of new cases, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there would be “modest” changes to Sydney restrictions over Christmas .

There will be no changes to regional NSW over Christmas.

Sydney is essentially being split into three parts from today, including Christmas Day and Boxing Day:

RED: The northern beaches (including Avalon, the epicentre of the new cluster of infections)

ORANGE: The southern end of the peninsula (from Narrabeen Bridge to the Spit Bridge)

YELLOW: The rest of Greater Sydney

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced some changes to Christmas rules for Sydney. ()

Northern Beaches restrictions: RED

Special considerations are also being made for those in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Despite the area being in lockdown, those within the region can have up to five residents in their home on December , 25 and 26, as long as the guests are also residents of the local government area.

Like the rest of Greater Sydney, those restrictions will revert back to normal lockdown procedure on December 27.

“If you’re a resident of the northern part of the Northern Beaches, if you live north of the Narrabeen Bridge and east of the Baha’i Temple at Mona Vale Road, you cannot leave your area. You are still in lockdown,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“You can’t accept anybody outside your community and I apologise for that but we have to maintain a lockdown in that area with one exception.

“On the 24th, 25th and 26th, you’re allowed to have five people into your home but they must be people from within that region.”

Sydney is essentially being split into three parts from today, and on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. ()

Northern Beaches restrictions: ORANGE

Those in the orange section are not permitted to leave, but will be allowed to have 10 people in their home plus any number of children under the age of 12 on December , 25, and 26.

Their visitors can include people from the rest of Sydney.

Greater Sydney restrictions: YELLOW

Those in Greater Sydney (as well as the Central Coast, Wollongong and the Blue Mountains) will be allowed to have 10 people in their home plus any number of children under the age of 12 on December , 25, and 26.

From December 27, the number of people allowed in one household (including those under the age of 12) will revert back to 10, regardless of age.

“Can I stress, you cannot have different groups of 10 people during the day,” Ms Berejiklian said. “It’s one group of ten and you have to stick to that one group of ten.”

Why the restrictions were eased over Christmas

The decision to give three days of relaxed Christmas restrictions to Sydneysiders was made in part to alleviate mental health concerns for the community.

Ms Berejiklian said the government was weighing up the risks posed by COVID-19 against those of other health dimensions, such as mental health.

“They’re modest tweaks and modest changes to account for the fact that everybody has had a very difficult year and some people’s stress levels and mental health capacity is already at breaking point,” Ms Berejiklian said yesterday.

“If we had the case numbers we had a few days ago and the trend wasn’t where it is, then what we’d be saying today would be very different.”

Source of Northern Beaches cluster still unknown

The source of the Northern Beaches outbreak is still unknown, Ms Berejiklian has confirmed.

“We still don’t know how the virus got into the Avalon cluster,” she said.

“We don’t know how the virus got into the community and we want to make sure that there aren’t strains or lines of community transmission that we haven’t found yet.”

Service NSW QR code system to become commonplace

From January 1, 2021, businesses across NSW will be expected to use the government’s own QR code system in an attempt to speed up contact tracing.

This includes all hairdressers and all hospitality venues.

“From 1 January our expectation is that all hospitality venues, plus hairdressers in particular, will have the Service NSW QR code,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“It takes about two minutes to download.

“Our expectation is a week after that that all other organisations and businesses who require record-keeping also revert to the Service NSW QR code.

“This is part of our armoury in defending our community against the virus.”

Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak by the numbers

Yesterday’s announcement of eight new cases took the Northern Beaches cluster to 97.

Here’s a breakdown of how the outbreak has been handled by the numbers.

NSW new COVID cases December 23: 8

Total cases (Avalon cluster): 97

Amount of tests in past hours: 41,865 (following from a record 44,466 yesterday)

Total number of cases in NSW since pandemic begun: 4616

Deaths in NSW from COVID-19: 55

Total tests: More than 3.8 million

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348