Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Brings Cancer Survivor To Tears After Sending Her A Special Video Message

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson never stops giving and especially during the holidays with his Dwanta Claus alter-ego. Dwanta Claus likes to come around and find touching videos and stories, and give back to them in any way he can.

Today, it came in the special form of a virtual video to a cancer survivor, Janelle Frisco, who posted a video to Johnson the day before she began chemotherapy with a final toast of Teremana. Thankfully, Frisco has pulled through and is now getting ready to enjoy the holiday’s cancer free!

This has brought Dwanta Claus out as he sent a messenger with an iPad containing a special video message for Frisco. Johnson tells her she’s brave and a fighter, describing the amazing thing she just accomplished before telling her she’ll be receiving a few crates of Teremana as well as getting the iPad with the video on it forever.

Take a look at Johnson’s caption about it and use the link below to watch the full video.

“The Dwanta Claus surprise gifting begins 🎅🏾🎄🥃 Our @teremana virtual sleigh 🛷 tour highlights some very deserving people this Christmas. Here Dwanta shines the Mana spotlight on @jaefrisco – an amazing woman, pharmacist and now cancer survivor 👏🏾👏🏾💪🏾💪🏾✨ Enjoy all the gifts Janelle and a VERY Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones.

And Im so grateful to know about your remission and what an AMAZINGLY BLESSED way to close out 2020. You’re an inspiration, J! This Teremana toast is for you 🥃 Love, DJ aka Dwanta 🎅🏾🖤 🎥 @jonbrandoncruz

#teremanatuesday“

See the full video message here.

Fans commented on the special post, “So so sweet 💕 You made her Holidays 🌟🙏❤️”, “Dang…there are so many cancer survivors around. I’m a survivor, too. so I know how it is. Bless her❤️”, “A special Merry Christmas to you and your family” and “You are the sweetest person! Thank you for using your platform for positivity! ❤️ Cheers to you J“.

