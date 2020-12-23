Dwayne Haskins loses captaincy after strip club incident

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins was photographed maskless and partying at a strip club Sunday after his team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Although he apologized for the incident, the second-year quarterback is facing the consequences for his actions.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Haskins has been stripped of his captaincy by Washington as part of his punishment for putting not only his health at risk, but his teammate’s health as well. He was also fined $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols.