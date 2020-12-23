Donald Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner

The actions bring to nearly 50 the number of people whom Mr Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either by pardoning them or by commuting their sentences.
The pardons of Mr Manafort and Roger Stone, who months earlier had his sentence commuted by Mr Trump, underscore the president’s determination to use the power of his office in the final weeks to unravel the results of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and to come to the aid of associates he feels were wrongly pursued.
Mr Manafort, in a tweet, thanked Mr Trump and lavished praise on the outgoing president, declaring that history would show he had accomplished more than any of his predecessors.
Mr Kushner is the father of Mr Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and a wealthy real estate executive who pleaded guilty years ago to tax evasion and making illegal campaign donations.
Mr Trump and the elder Mr Kushner knew each other from real estate circles and their children were married in 2009.