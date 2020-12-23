Donald Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner

US President Donald Trump has issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, in the latest burst of clemency in his final weeks at the White House.

The actions bring to nearly 50 the number of people whom Mr Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either by pardoning them or by commuting their sentences.

The pardons of Mr Manafort and Roger Stone, who months earlier had his sentence commuted by Mr Trump, underscore the president’s determination to use the power of his office in the final weeks to unravel the results of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and to come to the aid of associates he feels were wrongly pursued.

Paul Manafort appeared in a Manhattan court in prison garb.
Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's onetime presidential campaign chairman, was convicted as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation. (AAP)
Roger Stone exits federal court Washington, Friday, November 15, 2019. Stone, longtime friend of President Donald Trump, was found guilty at his trial in federal court in Washington.
Roger Stone, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, was found guilty at his trial in federal court in Washington. (AP)
Mr Trump has now pardoned four people convicted in that investigation, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
Mr Manafort had been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for financial crimes related to his work in Ukraine and was among the first people charged as part of Mr Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
He was released to home confinement last May because of coronavirus concerns in the federal prison system.

Mr Manafort, in a tweet, thanked Mr Trump and lavished praise on the outgoing president, declaring that history would show he had accomplished more than any of his predecessors.

In this March 4, 2005 file photo, Charles B. Kushner, flanked by his wife, Seryl Beth, left, and his attorney Alfred DeCotiis arrives at the Newark Federal Court for sentencing in Newark, N.J.
In this March 4, 2005 file photo, Charles B. Kushner, flanked by his wife, Seryl Beth, left, and his attorney Alfred DeCotiis arrives at the Newark Federal Court for sentencing in Newark, New Jersey. (AP)

Mr Kushner is the father of Mr Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and a wealthy real estate executive who pleaded guilty years ago to tax evasion and making illegal campaign donations.

Mr Trump and the elder Mr Kushner knew each other from real estate circles and their children were married in 2009.

