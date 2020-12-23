Dominic West & Family Reunite For Xmas Card After Lily James Scandal

As the Carpenters sang, “There’s no place like home for the holidays”—especially when it’s a 17th century castle in Ireland.

Dominic West reunited with his wife Catherine Fitzgerald and their four children for a family photo taken at her ancestral home of Glin Castle. The picture was used as their 2020 holiday greeting, which was shared by the official account for the historic estate. The caption read, “Happy Christmas from Glin Castle.”

The family portrait’s release comes after a tumultuous few months for The Affair actor and the gardener. In October, the 51 year old was photographed kissing his co-star, Lily James, 31, in Italy, sparking rumors that he and his wife were separated.

However, within 48 hours of the publication of the steamy photos, Dominic and Catherine appeared on the front-step of their English home to share a kiss. They also left a handwritten note for photographers, which read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.”