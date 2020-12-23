Doc Rivers: Paul George ‘needed someone to blame’

Doc Rivers ended his coaching career with the Los Angeles Clippers after the team blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 NBA playoffs. Paul George, who has been targeted as the most disappointing playoff performer on the team, took a few shots at his former coach after he left, saying that the team “never worked on adjustments” even as the series was slipping away from them.

Rivers, who now coaches the Philadelphia 76ers, addressed the criticism from George, implying that the 30-year-old is just looking for someone to blame rather than being honest about his own shortcomings on the court.

“‘Paul loved playing for me until the playoffs,’” Rivers said he jokingly told a friend. “If you look at his numbers, he got more pick and rolls than he had ever gotten in his entire career and he had his highest percentage in pick and rolls than he ever had when he was with me. Paul struggled in the playoffs. He struggled in the Dallas series. He needed somebody to blame, and I’m fine with that. Blame me. [Expletive], I can handle it.”

Despite George’s attempt to take the blame and focus off himself, that hasn’t really worked. George’s disappearing act in the playoffs has made him one of the most reliable punchlines among NBA fans. With George signing a massive five-year extension this offseason, there will only be more pressure on him to prove that he is worth what he is getting paid.