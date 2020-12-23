Diego Maradona autopsy results news football legend death

An autopsy into the death of Argentina football legend Diego Maradona did not reveal signs of narcotics or alcohol consumption, the public prosecutor said on Thursday.

The analysis said Maradona – who died aged 60 in November – was suffering from liver, kidney and cardiovascular disorders.

The toxicology analysis showed Maradona was taking antidepressants, an antipsychotic drug and various other medication to treat ulcers, convulsions, dependencies and difficulties in expelling waste.

Maradona had battled cocaine and alcohol addictions during his life.

“What’s come out of the laboratory analysis is as important as what hasn’t, which simply confirms that Maradona was given psychotropic drugs but no medicine for heart disease,” one of the investigators told the Telam press agency.

Psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and heart surgeon Leopoldo Luque are under investigation as they were treating Maradona before his death.

Maradona’s daughter Gianinna took aim at critics of her father on social media.

“All the sons of b****** waiting for my dad’s autopsy to reveal drugs, marijuana and alcohol,” she wrote.

“I am not a doctor but I saw him very swollen.

“A robotic voice.

“It wasn’t his voice…”

Cosachov was part of a medical team that treated Maradona after he underwent surgery for bleeding on the brain in early November.

Investigators determined no violence was involved in the case, but the prosecutor initiated an investigation into possible medical negligence that have led to Maradona’s death, which caused an outpouring of emotion across Argentina and among soccer fans around the globe.

Maradona suffered a series of medical problems, some due to excesses of drugs and alcohol.

He was reportedly near death in 2000 and 2004.

In a statement released through her lawyer, Cosachove said, “There is peace of mind on my part about the medical decisions I made.”

A first autopsy conducted the day Maradona died found he had suffered from liquid on the lungs with acute heart failure brought on by a disease of the heart muscles that makes it harder to pump blood.

Maradona’s heart was twice the normal weight.

Maradona was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

He is a legend in his homeland having been instrumental in guiding them to World Cup glory in 1986 and then again to the final in Italy four years later.