Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.67% By .com

© . Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.67%



.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.67%.

The best performers of the session on the were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.56% or 2.5 points to trade at 101.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Ambu A/S (CSE:) added 2.14% or 5.3 points to end at 253.5 and Oersted A/S (CSE:) was up 1.58% or 18.50 points to 1186.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Genmab (CSE:), which fell 2.48% or 60.0 points to trade at 2363.0 at the close. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) declined 1.52% or 9.6 points to end at 622.8 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was down 1.34% or 5.8 points to 426.2.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 72 to 64 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ambu A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.14% or 5.3 to 253.5. Shares in Oersted A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.58% or 18.50 to 1186.00.

Crude oil for February delivery was up 1.13% or 0.53 to $47.55 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 1.12% or 0.56 to hit $50.64 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.47% or 8.85 to trade at $1879.15 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.36% to 6.0933, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4375.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.43% at 90.153.