Deals: Christmas Week Sales Include Lowest-Ever Prices on M1 MacBook Pro, iMac, and More

This week we’re tracking deals on a few Apple products, including the 10.2-inch iPad, M1 MacBook Pro, AirPods, and more. You’ll find all of these discounts in the lists below, so be sure to browse them soon as most of them likely won’t last until the end of the week.

10.2-Inch iPad



Amazon has the 32GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad for $299.00 in space gray, down from $329.00. This is the 8th generation model that launched earlier in 2020.

We have seen this version of the iPad about $20 cheaper in the past, but that sale has been rare, so this week’s discount is a solid deal on the iPad.

AirPods



A few AirPods deals remain ongoing as we arrive at Christmas this week. You can get the AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $109.99, down from $159.00. You’ll see this sale after an automatic coupon worth $15 is applied at the checkout screen.

Secondly, you’ll find the AirPods Pro in new condition for $189.99 on Woot, down from $249.00. We’ve been tracking this deal since November, and although the AirPods Pro dipped lower on Black Friday, it’s the best sale we’ve seen in December.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.

M1 MacBook Pro



On B,amp;H Photo you’ll find the M1 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. This is the best price we’ve ever seen for this model of the new MacBook Pro.

Amazon has the 512GB model for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00, which is another lowest-ever price for the M1 MacBook Pro. This model should arrive the first week of January, while the 256GB model is expected before the end of the month.

You can find the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new “Best Deals” guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you’re on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we’ll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.

iMac



There are two models of the newest iMac on sale at a few retailers, including a 21.5-inch and 27-inch model. You can get the 21.5-inch iMac (3.6 GHz Quad-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,219.00, down from $1,299.00 at Amazon and B,amp;H Photo.

Likewise, the 27-inch iMac (3.1 GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is available for $1,649.00, down from $1,799.00 at Amazon and B,amp;H Photo. Both of these sales represent lowest-ever prices for each model.

The 27-inch iMac was last updated in August 2020, when Apple introduced 10th-generation Intel processors, more RAM, more SSD storage, faster AMD GPUs, and True Tone support for the display. You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple’s iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide.

Apple Watch



Amazon is offering up to $60 off the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE this week, with sales focused on GPS models in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. The best prices on the Series 6 are focused on the (Product)Red color, although there are a few discounts on other colors as well.

If you’re on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.