Danny Trejo Donated Food To Over 800 Families Before Christmas

Actor Danny Trejo recently gave a very generous donation. He partnered with the Everest Foundation to give food to frontline workers and their families for the holidays. He helped to donate food to over 800 families. Danny provided some of the food from his restaurant called Trejo’s Tacos.

He said, “This year has been very difficult for many of us, including most of our friends in the hospitality industry. These donations not only provided for the most vulnerable but helped keep our doors open. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve our community. Thank you from the bottom of our heart.”

In addition to donating, he also recently opened up about his past struggles in a new PSA. Danny used to struggle with drugs and alcohol addiction. He shared more in a PSA for a treatment center based in his hometown of Los Angeles.

Danny was also in prison in the ‘60s. After, he got clean and became a famous actor. It is great to see that he now uses his platform to help others.