Cryptocurrency XRP tumbles 24% after U.S. SEC charges Ripple By

LONDON () -Cryptocurrency XRP () tumbled 24% on Wednesday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged associated blockchain firm with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.

XRP, the third-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, dropped to as low as $0.33, its weakest in a month, after the announcement from the SEC, which also saw two executives of San Francisco-based firm charged for personal gains they received from the offering.

Ripple has rejected the charges, saying XRP is a currency and does not need to be registered as an investment contract.

Financial regulators around the globe are still grappling with how to regulate , XRP and rival cryptocurrencies. Markets are watching closely for regulatory developments that could determine whether cryptocurrencies make the leap from a niche to a mainstream asset.

XRP, which often moves in tandem with Bitcoin, had rocketed in November to hit its highest level since 2018 as a rally in cryptocurrencies gathered pace.

But after Wednesday’s drop, XRP has now lost half its value since the start of December. Bitcoin traded 1.5% lower at $23,477.19.

