Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Romario, Pele – who are the top goalscorers in football history?

The most prolific goalscorer in football history, yet few know the name of Jose Bican.

A star in Austria in the 1930s, he was a member of the side that reached the 1934 World Cup semi-finals, but he actually continued playing until 1955, eventually retiring at the age of 42.

By that point, Bican, a two-footed forward blessed with sprinter-like pace, had racked up 805 goals.

Some team-mates even claimed he’d actually scored more than 5,000 – something that Bican never denied, simply saying”Who’d have believed me if I said I’d scored five times as many goals as Pele?…”