Cricket Australia weighing up new alarming solution for Test schedule after COVID-19 outbreak on Sydney’s Northern Beaches

It was only earlier this week that the New Year Test was in doubt to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but the iconic Moore Park venue could now be set to host two of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series matches as COVID-19 continues to inflict mayhem on Cricket Australia.

While the outbreak of the virus on Sydney’s Northern Beaches originally forced Cricket Australia to consider handing either the MCG or the Gabba a second match, The Daily Telegraph and ESPN Cricinfo say the governing body is now rethinking its plans as a result of the Queensland government’s latest move.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced the state’s southern border was closed to Greater Sydney, meaning broadcasters and Cricket Australia staff could have trouble travelling to Brisbane for the fourth Test.

Pat Cummins was on fire in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. (Getty)

David Warner and Sean Abbott won’t feature in the Test series until at least the third match, set to begin on January 7, after the duo were today ruled out of the Boxing Day Test because they had been in Sydney too recently.

Cricket Australia on Saturday rushed the pair to Melbourne so they could quarantine before the arrival of the rest of the squad for the Boxing Day Test.

But it’s not a major headache for Cricket Australia as Warner wouldn’t have recovered from his groin injury in time, while Abbott would have only earned a call-up if a mainline quick had suffered an injury.

The fourth Test is scheduled to begin on January 15.

Australia hold a 1-0 lead in the series after bowling out the Indians for just 36 – their lowest innings total in Test history – at Adelaide Oval.

