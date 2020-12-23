Cresco Labs Opens Tenth Illinois Sunnyside Dispensary in Naperville

Article content continued

Illinois is one of the most robust cannabis markets in the country where state retail sales are on an annual run rate of more than a billion dollars.1 Sunnyside retail stores continue to command an outsized share of the market.

Sunnyside Naperville will employ nearly 40 people in the nearly 8,400 square foot dispensary featuring 12 points of sale. Adult-use customers can browse live inventory, place online orders through Sunnyside.shop and pickup orders in-store. They will receive a confirmation when their order is ready for pickup. Sunnyside Naperville requires all customers to wear masks and practice social distancing. Regular store hours are 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM CST daily, seven days a week.

In Illinois, Cresco Labs has 10 operating stores in the River North and Lakeview neighborhoods of downtown Chicago; Chicago northwestern suburb of Schaumburg; villages of Elmwood Park and Buffalo Grove in Cook County, the most populous county in the state; northern cities of Rockford and South Beloit, which is near the Wisconsin border; city of Champaign in central Illinois; and city of Danville in eastern Illinois near the Indiana border.

The Company has 20 operating stores in six states, including Illinois, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts.

